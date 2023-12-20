Iconic University Club of Milwaukee permanently closes its downtown building

MILWAUKEE — The University Club of Milwaukee has permanently closed its city club due to financial issues, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Club plans to sell its downtown Milwaukee building and focus on its country club instead.

The closure is effective immediately. The downtown University Club is located at 924 E. Wells St.

The cause of the closure was a decline in business. There were more than 500 members previously, but they currently have less than 250.

It is expected that the property will go on the market soon. The Brown Deer location at 7401 N. 43rd St. will continue to operate.

The BizJournal reports that employees of the city club were made aware of the closure on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's public announcement. They will all receive severance, and health coverage will be covered through Jan. 31.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip