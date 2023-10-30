Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayville, Wis. police report nail found in Tootsie Roll during trick or treating

The police department in Mayville, Wisconsin says a nail was discovered in a Tootsie Roll pop during trick or treating last weekend.
Donate your Halloween candy to the troops
iPhotos
Sandra Cunningham
<p>Closeup of candies with pumpkins after Hallowen festivities</p>
Donate your Halloween candy to the troops
Posted at 8:20 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 12:08:58-04

MAYVILLE, Wis. — The police department in Mayville, Wisconsin says a nail was discovered in a Tootsie Roll pop during trick or treating last weekend.

According to a social media post, the nail was inserted into a larger 3-4-inch piece of candy.

The police department warned parents in Mayville to report any suspicious candy-related findings.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device