Mayville, Wis. police report nail found in Tootsie Roll during trick or treating

MAYVILLE, Wis. — The police department in Mayville, Wisconsin says a nail was discovered in a Tootsie Roll pop during trick or treating last weekend.

According to a social media post, the nail was inserted into a larger 3-4-inch piece of candy.

The police department warned parents in Mayville to report any suspicious candy-related findings.

