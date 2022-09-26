Mayor signs ordinance making Juneteenth an official holiday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Juneteenth has become an official holiday in the City of Milwaukee, home to one of the country's largest and longest-running celebrations.

The Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance to make Juneteenth a citywide holiday led by Alderwoman Milele Coggs. Mayor Cavalier Johnson sealed the deal with his signature on Monday. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States.

"This is a way for us to come together for everybody, for all people, not just African Americans, but for everybody to recognize what happened, but then also to put us in a position to have some better understanding," Mayor Johnson said.

"This by far is probably one of the most memorable and important ones for me," Ald. Coggs said when referencing the hundreds of pieces of legislation she has sponsored during her time in office. "It is my sincere hope that not just on June 19, but year-round 24/7, we always take time to reflect on this nation's history as painful as it may be to learn and grow from so that we can build a better future."

Under the ordinance, city offices will be closed on June 19 and employees get a paid day off.

"I'm feeling great. It's a long time coming," said Tony Kearney, executive director at Northcott Neighborhood House.

The Northcott Neighborhood House community center has been organizing Milwaukee's Juneteenth parade and festivities for more than 50 years.

Kearney has been a part of it for 25 years and said they always want Juneteenth to be culturally educational and inclusive.

While the work is challenging, Kearney believes the people make it worthwhile.

"It's really important for everyone to understand our history in that history is steeped in America it's not something that stands alone," Kearney said. "So that's what's important that our children understand that they are part of America and have always been a part of America."

