Mayor Johnson to sign new food truck ordinance Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — New food truck changes for the City of Milwaukee head to the mayor's desk for a signature Wednesday, regulating overall operations as we head into the busy summer season.

At noon, Mayor Cavalier Johnson is expected to be at Red Arrow Park to sign off on a new ordinance that his office says hopes to bring additional order to our city's growing food truck community.

Under the new ordinance, two new zones will be created. Zone 1 is for food trucks in nearly all of downtown Milwaukee, imposing a 1 a.m. curfew. Zone 2 is for Burnham Park on the south side and it limits the number of food trucks that can be parked on a block at once.

Food trucks that operate outside of the Burnham Park and downtown zones will have to follow the citywide guidelines. There will also be an increase in fines for violations from $5 to $50 to $50-500.

City leaders say they hope the new regulations give other districts the boost they need and set the stage to create their own food truck zones in their communities.

