Mayor Cavalier Johnson handing out free diapers Tuesday to Milwaukee families in need

MILWAUKEE — Families in need can get free diapers on Tuesday thanks to a giveaway from Hayat Pharmacy and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

The diaper giveaway begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Pharmacy on Layton.

Free diapers will be handed out to Milwaukee families by Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his wife, Dominique.

It's all part of National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

The diapers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Diaper shortages are "a real challenge in Milwaukee," organizers say. They hope the event will "address the community need and draw more attention to the problem."

