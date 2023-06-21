Mayor Cavalier Johnson, city leaders to announce new youth program website

MILWAUKEE — With the first day of summer upon us, local leaders will unveil a new website Wednesday morning that's dedicated to offering youth programming and other positive opportunities to keep kids occupied during the warm months.

Around 10 a.m., Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton, and the heads of Employ Milwaukee, the city's IT division, and community development grants will be at the Social Development Commission's community relations office to share their newest project: a centralized summer youth programming website.

While details are limited, Wednesday's announcement is expected to break down the new webpage and highlight the various options available to kids now that they'll be out of school and free during the day.

One group that works directly with the Office of Violence Prevention to help keep kids safe and out of trouble is the Milwaukee Promise Keeper, the teens who work as youth ambassadors to help keep the peace in popular spots across the city.

Leaders are expected to share more details on the website and what you can expect if you'd like to check it out a little later this morning at 10 a.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip