Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett proposes $15 hourly wage for city employees

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has proposed a wage increase for city employees, ensuring that all make at least $15 an hour.

He directed the City's Department of Employee Relations to begin the process of raising the lowest city wage to $15 per hour.

“Our employees should be paid a living wage. This is a matter of fairness and respect for all people who work in City government,” Mayor Barrett said. “There are several hundred employees who will see an increase in their pay if my proposal wins approval.”

Some library circulation assistants, school crossing guards, temporary election workers, fire cadets and police aides would be impacted by the adjustment as well. The formal process to increase the wages includes a change in the city's salary ordinance, and that proposal could be approved by July 7 and become effective in September.

The extra cost of the wage changes will be managed in the city budget and included in the Mayor's 2022 budget proposal.

