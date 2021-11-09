Mayor Barrett nominates Dana World-Patterson to Fire and Police Commission

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced Tuesday he is nominating Dana World-Patterson to serve on the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

World-Patterson is a prominent advocate for the victims of human trafficking. She is the founder and chief executive of Foundations for Freedom, Inc., a local organization that works to prevent human trafficking and support women and girls who have been trafficked.

She has served on the Milwaukee Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and is currently the chairperson of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Greater Milwaukee.

“Mrs. World-Patterson will bring an important perspective to the Fire and Police Commission with her understanding of crime victims and the role of public safety agencies in protecting vulnerable individuals,” Mayor Barrett said. “I thank her for her willingness to serve in this new role.”

World-Patterson is a graduate of Jackson State University. She also has a Masters of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh.

"I am excited and honored to serve the City of Milwaukee on the Fire and Police Commission. The opportunity to lift my voice to ensure a more responsive and effective city government is an important and weighty task,” World-Patterson said. “I am thankful to Mayor Tom Barrett and others who believe I will add value to the team.”

The Milwaukee Common Council will consider her nomination in the upcoming weeks. If she is confirmed, she will replace outgoing Commissioner Ann Wilson.

