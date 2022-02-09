Watch
Matt Hamilton talks about Olympic life and going for the gold

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Matt Hamilton of the United States looks on during the game against Sweden during the Curling Men's Gold Medal game on day fifteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 24, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Posted at 4:25 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 05:25:13-05

MILWAUKEE — Olympic gold medalist and Wisconsin native Matt Hamilton is going for gold for the second time at the games in Beijing.

Before he left the US, Hamilton talked with TMJ4 News anchor Tom Durian about how whirlwind life has been since the last Olympics and what’s ahead for him.

Hamilton says he hopes that his personality and style brings attention to the sport and to potential future stone throwers.

“Hopefully a couple years down the line when I am done curling, you’ll see some of these juniors that watched the Olympics say ‘hey if that weird dude with the mustache can do it so can I,” Hamilton said.

In addition to his skills on the ice, the 32-year-old has been known for his style.

“Set yourself apart, be unique,” he said.

Being unique has certainly always been his way of doing things.

“I want crazy shoes," he said. "I’m gonna have this weird green thing in my pocket, I’m going to have a mustache.”

The story of the 2018 US Men’s Olympic team is now the subject of a new documentary by NBC’s Peacock called “American Rockstars.”

Hamilton loves that the sport is getting more attention.

“It’s awesome I get to promote the sport that I am so passionate about,” he says.

When Hamilton gets back from the games, he has a new adventure ahead. ESPN Madison just announced he will be half of the afternoon duo of Rutledge & Hamilton on the radio station starting in March.

