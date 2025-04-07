Maternal Mobile Clinic will provide pregnancy care to Milwaukee neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department is working with Froedert and the Medical College of Wisconsin to introduce the Maternal Mobile Clinic to areas in Milwaukee.

Services will start on April 15.

The Maternal Mobile Clinic offers:



Prenatal exams

Postpartum exams

Family planning

Vaccine administration

STI screening

Cervical cancer screening

Postpartum depression screening

Access to psychiatric and psychological services

Access to lactation services

Access to social services

Hours and locations:



Monday: Evolve Church, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday (1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month): Southside Health Center, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesdays (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month): Bay View Community Center, 10 a.m - 4 p.m.

Wednesdays: Tabernacle Community Baptist Church, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursdays: Penfield Children's Center, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Fridays: To be determined

Maternal Mobile Clinic appointments can be scheduled by calling (414) 805-4770.

Learn more about the service by visiting the clinic's website.

"Our mission is to ensure that every expecting mother receives the best possible care, regardless of their location or circumstances," said Froedert and the Medical College of Wisconsin's website. "With the Maternal Mobile Clinic, we bring important maternal health services directly to communities, making health care accessible and convenient for prenatal and postpartum (after birth) care."

