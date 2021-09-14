MATC to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with more than 30 events

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with more than 30 virtual and in-person and events.

Hispanic Heritage Month starts Wednesday and goes through October 15. MATC events kick off Wednesday and include Hispanic heritage trivia at 9 a.m., a welcome ceremony and speaker at 10 a.m. and DIY arts and crafts at 3 p.m.

The free, in-person events will be spread out across the MATC campuses downtown and in Mequon, Oak Creek and West Allis as well as the MATC Education Center at Walker’s Square.

“Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month is a way to recognize and celebrate the important contributions, cultures, and histories of the Hispanic community,” said MATC President Dr. Vicki J. Martin. “The month is a great opportunity to celebrate a growing part of our community and our college.”

Find a full list of events on MATC's website.

