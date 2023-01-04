MATC offering full-ride scholarships; first time ever

MILWAUKEE — Candidates have until this Friday, Jan. 6 to apply for MATC's first-ever full-ride scholarships.

The school and Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Wednesday that the 'Ellen & Joe Checota MATC Scholarship' is giving full-ride scholarships for students aiming to earn a short-term career certificate or diploma.

It's MATC's first-ever full-ride scholarship, and they expect it to also be the largest scholarship investment in their history.

Ellen and Joe Checota (the chairman and chief executive officer of Landmark Healthcare Facilities), committed up to $5 million to initially fund the scholarship. The family is matching gifts 2:1 so that when fully funded, MATC expects the scholarship to contain $7.5 million.

The scholarship will cover tuition, course fees, books and required supplies/equipment, child care, food, transportation and housing at MATC’s Westown Green apartments in Milwaukee, according to MATC.

The scholarship was initially open only to current students in August 2022; 123 students signed up and 25 recipients graduated in the winter, according to MATC. Starting this spring, the scholarship is open to new, current and returning students.

Officials are holding a press briefing about the scholarship at 2:20 p.m. at the MATC Downtown Milwaukee Campus. Learn more about the scholarship on their website.

