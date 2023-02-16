MATC accounting students offer free help with 2022 tax returns

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) accounting students and other volunteers are offering to prepare, process, and electronically file basic 2022 tax returns for free.

Taxpayers with a family income of $66,000 or less are eligible.

According to MATC, it is part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Students and volunteers can provide help in 14 different languages.

They are also offering virtual tax preparation through GetYourRefund. Taxpayers can upload their tax documents to GetYourRefund for help. MATC accounting students and volunteers will review the documents, process the information, and file the appropriate return.

For those who would like to drop off documents in person, you can head to the Oak Creek Campus on Tuesdays through April 4. Head to the Administration Building Main Lobby and Room A247 between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Taxpayers will need to return to the campus to pick up their finished tax returns.

