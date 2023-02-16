Watch Now
MATC accounting students offer free help with 2022 tax returns

Taxpayers with a family income of $66,000 or less are eligible.
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York. Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. For couples who file jointly for tax year 2023, the standard deduction increases to $27,700 up $1,800 from tax year 2022, the IRS announced. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 10:41 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 23:41:33-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) accounting students and other volunteers are offering to prepare, process, and electronically file basic 2022 tax returns for free.

Taxpayers with a family income of $66,000 or less are eligible.

According to MATC, it is part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Students and volunteers can provide help in 14 different languages.

They are also offering virtual tax preparation through GetYourRefund. Taxpayers can upload their tax documents to GetYourRefund for help. MATC accounting students and volunteers will review the documents, process the information, and file the appropriate return.

For those who would like to drop off documents in person, you can head to the Oak Creek Campus on Tuesdays through April 4. Head to the Administration Building Main Lobby and Room A247 between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Taxpayers will need to return to the campus to pick up their finished tax returns.

