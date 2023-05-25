Master Lock set to shut down Milwaukee manufacturing plant

MILWAUKEE — After nearly a century in Milwaukee, Master Lock is reportedly set to shut down its manufacturing plant at 32nd and Center.

The union tells TMJ4 News it means hundreds of workers will be out of a job.

United Auto Workers (UAW) Local Chapter President Mike Bink confirmed in a phone call with TMJ4's Mariam Mackar that Master Lock employees were told Wednesday afternoon that they will only have a job until the fall.

According to the union, Master Lock told employees that they will stay employed until October and operations will completely ramp down by March. That is 330 jobs lost.

The union's local chapter says they are shocked by the decision.

Master Lock was founded 102 years ago in Milwaukee. The UAW says the facility on 32nd and Center is one of the last manufacturing companies standing in Milwaukee.

Members of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council said they are standing in solidarity with the workers at Master Lock. In a Facebook post, they said, "This corporate disregard for workers and for our community is a huge blow."

TMJ4 News reached out the Master Lock company for comment but hasn't heard back.

A decade ago, then-President Obama visited the plant. At that time, he praised the company for bringing manufacturing jobs back to America. President Obama even highlighted Master Lock's "Made in America" products in Milwaukee during his 2012 State of the Union speech, a message he echoed during his visit.

