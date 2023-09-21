Massive oil fire at industrial plant on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Fire crews responded to a fire on Milwaukee's northwest side after thousands of gallons of flammable quench oil caught fire.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD), crews responded to a fire at an industrial building near 107th and Glenbrook around 5:30 p.m. The first units arrived to heavy flames within three minutes.

It was determined that 6,000 gallons of a flammable "quench oil" was burning. The oil is used for heat treatment of metals.

MFD received help from multiple agencies to put out the fire. Fire operations were finished by 6:30 p.m.

There were no known injuries. The cause of the fire and building damage is still being investigated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip