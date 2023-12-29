Watch Now
Mass exodus: 5 officers resign in single day at Big Bend Police Department

Posted at 5:30 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 18:30:56-05

BIG BEND, Wis. — There was a mass exodus at the Big Bend Police Department on Friday, Dec. 29.

Five officers resigned in a single day.

The department says all of them either came from or now work at other agencies.

It was a tough year for the department after the police chief passed away in October.

The Village Board voted in September to eliminate the police department altogether and sign a contract with the Waukesha County Sheriff.

