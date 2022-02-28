Watch
Masks to be optional at School District of South Milwaukee buildings beginning Tuesday

Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 28, 2022
MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee School District told TMJ4 News that beginning Tuesday, masks will be optional in district buildings.

The school board voted in a previous meeting to make it offical on March 7, but held an emergency meeting Monday morning to change the date to March 1 in response to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guideline changes.

The district's mitigation efforts say if a buildings population has a positivity rate of 1.5% or higher, masks will be required for two weeks.

Several other school districts are discussing making masks optional Tuesday night.

The new CDC metrics used to determine whether a mask should be used indoors will now take into account hospitalizations, local hospitalization capacity and new COVID-19 cases.

Those metrics will be used to create three levels of risk:

  • Low: Indoor masks are not needed
  • Medium: People who are at high risk of severe COVID should consult with their doctor about prevention measures including masks
  • High: Indoor mask use is recommended

The CDC now only recommends universal masking in schools for areas in the "high" category.

