Masks are now optional at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum announced Wednesday that masks are now optional.

According to a statement from Fiserv Forum and the Milwaukee Bucks, the arena will follow updated CDC guidelines in Milwaukee County. The latest changes state that if you are at high risk for severe illness, you should talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask.

Otherwise, officials say fans can choose to wear a mask in Fiserv Forum.

Masks now optional at Fiserv Forum. Tonight the Bucks take on the Heat. https://t.co/Yk7BOn4ET9 — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) March 2, 2022

The mask mandate returned to Fiserv Forum in December 2021, a day after the Omicron COVID-19 variant was determined to be the dominant strain in Wisconsin.

The new CDC metrics used to determine whether a mask should be used indoors will now take into account hospitalizations, local hospitalization capacity and new COVID-19 cases.

Those metrics will be used to create three levels of risk:

Low: Indoor masks are not needed

Medium: People who are at high risk of severe COVID should consult with their doctor about prevention measures including masks

High: Indoor mask use is recommended

The CDC now only recommends universal masking in schools for areas in the "high" category.

