Mask mandate returns to Milwaukee Public Schools, effective Wednesday

TMJ4
Posted at 8:49 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 21:49:57-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Tuesday evening that masks will again be mandatory for students and staff in all district buildings, effective Wednesday.

MPS says the decision was made after a "significant transmission of the virus within the city of Milwaukee."

"The mask policy is in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," MPS said in a statement Tuesday. "The district has the option to revert back to a mask-optional policy if it is determined that there is not a significant risk of virus transmission within the city of Milwaukee and/or the school district. Masks will continue to be available for students and staff in all district buildings."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The school board voted to make face coverings optional starting Monday at their meeting in March.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

