Mask mandate returns to Milwaukee Public Schools, effective Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Tuesday evening that masks will again be mandatory for students and staff in all district buildings, effective Wednesday.

MPS says the decision was made after a "significant transmission of the virus within the city of Milwaukee."

"The mask policy is in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," MPS said in a statement Tuesday. "The district has the option to revert back to a mask-optional policy if it is determined that there is not a significant risk of virus transmission within the city of Milwaukee and/or the school district. Masks will continue to be available for students and staff in all district buildings."

The school board voted to make face coverings optional starting Monday at their meeting in March.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

