Mask mandate reinstated on Milwaukee County buses

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced masks will be required on county buses again beginning Friday.

MCTS's decision to reinstate its mask mandate comes as the City of Milwaukee Health Department announces the county moved back into the Medium COVID-19 Community Level. The community level is based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. According to the CDC, the levels are determined by new admissions per 100,000 population in the last week, the percent of staffed inpatient beds by COVID-19 patients, and total new cases per 100,000 population in the last week.

Milwaukee's health department says the county's rate per 100,000 population is 121.6, which includes the City of Milwaukee's rate of 97.6 per 100,000. There have been 12.5 new admissions and 4% of hospital beds are being used by COVID-19 patients.

Currently, 65.5% of Milwaukee adults 16 years and older are fully vaccinated and 35.4% have received at least one booster dose, the health department says.

“As Milwaukee heads into colder weather, it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated and make smart, responsible health and safety choices,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “Set a deadline to get your updated COVID-19 booster and flu shot before Halloween to ensure you’re fully protected in time for the holidays. Stay home and test when you’re feeling sick so you don’t inadvertently infect others. And wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask, especially when you’re in crowded, public, indoor spaces.”

MCTS asks passengers not to ride the bus if they are sick and to continue following all CDC guidelines. For the latest mask policy, visit RideMCTS.com.

Due to the CDC raising Milwaukee County's community level to medium, masking will also be required at the Courthouse Complex for employees, contractors, and volunteers. The county is also continuing its masking requirements in higher-risk locations, including the Milwaukee county Jail, House of Correction, Juvenile Detention Center, and Behavioral Health Clinical settings.

