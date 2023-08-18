Marshall Building sign partially detaches, hangs off Third Ward building

MILWAUKEE — It's a miracle no one was hurt Thursday after the sign hanging off the Marshall Building detached and fell onto a street light.

A photo of the incident has been circling on social media showing the sign hanging off the wall and on top of the light.

According to Milwaukee Police Department call logs, officers responded to Water and Buffalo around 1:45 p.m., calling it a "traffic hazard."

Lori Fredrich was in the area when it happened and took the photo at the top of this article.

I know it’s breezy, but holy cow!! Did the sign for the Marshall Building in the @ThirdWardMKE just blow down? pic.twitter.com/9le7FKKGm5 — Lori Fredrich (@LoFredrich) August 17, 2023

She said when she took the picture, Milwaukee Police had just secured the area.

It's unclear why the sign fell off the building, but it was likely very old. The building itself was built in 1906, making it 117 years old, according to the building's website.

