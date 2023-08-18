Watch Now
Marshall Building sign partially detaches, hangs off Third Ward building

marshall building sign.jpg
Lori Fredrich
The Marshall Building sign fell off the side of the building Thursday afternoon.
marshall building sign.jpg
Posted at 10:08 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 11:08:07-04

MILWAUKEE — It's a miracle no one was hurt Thursday after the sign hanging off the Marshall Building detached and fell onto a street light.

A photo of the incident has been circling on social media showing the sign hanging off the wall and on top of the light.

According to Milwaukee Police Department call logs, officers responded to Water and Buffalo around 1:45 p.m., calling it a "traffic hazard."

Lori Fredrich was in the area when it happened and took the photo at the top of this article.

She said when she took the picture, Milwaukee Police had just secured the area.

It's unclear why the sign fell off the building, but it was likely very old. The building itself was built in 1906, making it 117 years old, according to the building's website.

