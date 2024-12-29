Marquette women's basketball take on DePaul

Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (6-8, 1-0 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m.

Watch here or keep up with live stats here.

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits DePaul after Skylar Forbes scored 25 points in Marquette's 87-42 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Demons are 5-3 in home games. DePaul is third in the Big East with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jorie Allen averaging 3.4.

The Golden Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Marquette scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game.

DePaul averages 65.1 points, 11.0 more per game than the 54.1 Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Johnson-Matthews is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 13.3 points.

Forbes is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

