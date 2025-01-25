Marquette women's basketball hosts Georgetown Saturday

Georgetown Hoyas (10-9, 3-5 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m.

Watch here, or keep up with live stats here.

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Marquette after Kelsey Ransom scored 28 points in Georgetown's 56-54 win against the St. John's Red Storm.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 in home games. Marquette has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas are 3-5 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks fifth in the Big East with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Jenkins averaging 4.3.

Marquette's average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Victoria Rivera averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Ransom is shooting 38.2% and averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.7 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error