Marquette University police officers to wear body cameras following successful pilot program

MILWAUKEE — All Marquette University Police Department officers will wear body cameras going forward, following a successful pilot program over the summer.

The university said on June 1, 8-10 officers and two sergeants were issued body cameras, giving the department at least one active body camera on duty at all times. That process allowed MUPD to address the logistics and procedures of the cameras, ahead of their full implementation.

“The program over the summer went well and we were encouraged by the feedback we received from the participating officers and staff, who have adapted well to the new procedures in place,” MUPD Chief Edith Hudson said. “This summer has been invaluable in developing policies and guidelines that are in line with industry standards and the mission of Marquette University. Body worn cameras help increase transparency between MUPD and the communities we serve as we strive to create the safest possible environment to learn, work and live.”

The new cameras come after both Milwaukee Police and the UWM Police Department started using them. Marquette's were paid for, in part, by the Body-Worn Cameras Grant Program, the university said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip