Marquette University Police Department hires 'Blue' as its community outreach dog

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University Police Department (MUPD) has a new member on its force and he sure is cute.

MUPD introduced Milwaukee to "Blue" on Thursday. Blue is MUPD's community outreach dog.

They say he can't wait to meet everyone while he is on "PAWtrol."

🐶🐾 We'd like to introduce the @MarquetteU community to Blue, our community outreach dog! Follow Blue's adventures on his Instagram here: https://t.co/FxVy0o0vbq pic.twitter.com/baDhf5ivNt — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) May 19, 2022

You can follow Blue and all his campus adventures here.

