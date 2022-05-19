Watch
Marquette University Police Department hires 'Blue' as its community outreach dog

Marquette Police
Blue is Marquette University Police Department's community outreach dog.
Posted at 4:27 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 17:27:04-04

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University Police Department (MUPD) has a new member on its force and he sure is cute.

MUPD introduced Milwaukee to "Blue" on Thursday. Blue is MUPD's community outreach dog.

They say he can't wait to meet everyone while he is on "PAWtrol."

You can follow Blue and all his campus adventures here.

