Marquette University parents can now sign-up for safety text alerts

MILWAUKEE — Parents and guardians of Marquette University students can now enroll in safety text alerts, the university announced this week.

For years now, students have been asked to enroll in the safety alerts so they were always aware of incidents on campus. Now, parents can be just as aware.

Previously, parents could get the alerts through the EagleEye app, but texting just offers another form of alerts.

All parents and guardians need to enroll in the program is their student's MUID number. Visit the Family Safety Texts webpage on Marquette's website and enter the number.

After you hit submit, your request will be confirmed or denied and further information will be provided on enrollment.

To stop getting the alerts, simply text STOP to any Marquette safety alert.

Any legal parents or guardians can sign up for the alerts, and there's no deadline to enroll. Marquette's website says your number will be included in all safety alerts immediately after you hit submit.

More details about the alert system can be found online.

