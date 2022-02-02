Marquette University graduation ceremonies to be held at Summerfest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University will host its two commencement ceremonies at Summerfest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Sunday, May 22.

The two ceremonies include one for undergraduate students at 9 a.m. and one for Graduate School and Graduate School of Management students at 2 p.m.

All graduates will have their names read as they cross the stage.

The university says the two ceremonies will provide an in-person experience for graduates and their families and friends. It will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person.

“We are excited to celebrate our graduates’ important milestone in the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest. It is an excellent outdoor venue that not only will our graduates and their families enjoy, but it also provides us with a safe environment so that we may celebrate together in person,” says Provost Kimo Ah Yun. “Commencement Weekend is perhaps the most significant moment in our students’ Marquette journey, and this world-class venue will serve as the perfect backdrop for such a celebration.”

Baccalaureate Mass will be held on Saturday, May 21 at 4 p.m. at the UWM Panther Arena.

The university says the venue is subject to changed based on necessary COVID-19 precautions.

