Marquette University alumni Dwyane Wade inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Marquette University alumni and former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade just became the first Marquette University men's basketball player to join the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Wade is a part of the Class of 2023 inductees. He attended Marquette University where he played for the Golden Eagles and was a part of the Final Four team in 2003.

He is one of the most decorated basketball players to come out of Marquette.

His success didn't stop when he got to the NBA. Wade had a stellar professional career with the Heat, where he led them to the playoffs as a rookie, and helped the team win the 2006 NBA Championship game.

He earned the NBA Finals MVP award that year, after averaging 34.7 points in the finals. He is a five-time NBA All-Star and has been a member of two U.S. Olympic Teams. He has both a bronze medal and a gold medal.

Even after all his success, Wade hasn't forgotten about his alma mater. He gave the graduation commencement speech at the 2022 graduation and thanked Marquette on Twitter after the announcement of his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Thanks for taking a chance on this kid from Chicago ❤️ https://t.co/3LkaiMJysi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 1, 2023

