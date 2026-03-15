Marquette University alumna Amy Madigan wins Oscar for role in 'Weapons'

LOS ANGELES — Amy Madigan has won Best Supporting Actress at the 2026 Oscars for her role as Gladys in the film 'Weapons.'

Madigan is a 1972 graduate of Marquette University and is the wife of actor Ed Harris.

Madigan also previously won an Actor Award for her role in 'Weapons,' as well as a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy nomination in 1989 for her role in the film 'Roe v. Wade.'

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