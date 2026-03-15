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Marquette University alumna Amy Madigan wins Oscar for role in 'Weapons'

Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the horror film which was directed by Zach Cregger
Amy Madigan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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Amy Madigan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Amy Madigan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
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LOS ANGELES — Amy Madigan has won Best Supporting Actress at the 2026 Oscars for her role as Gladys in the film 'Weapons.'

Madigan is a 1972 graduate of Marquette University and is the wife of actor Ed Harris.

Madigan also previously won an Actor Award for her role in 'Weapons,' as well as a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy nomination in 1989 for her role in the film 'Roe v. Wade.'

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