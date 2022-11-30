Watch Now
Marquette poll shows small rebound in approval for U.S. Supreme Court

Among those polled, 44% said they approve of the way the Supreme Court is handling its job
U.S Supreme Court
Jose Luis Magana/AP
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Friday, March 18, 2022 in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
U.S Supreme Court
Posted at 6:35 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 07:35:16-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A new poll from Marquette University's law school revealed a small rebound in support of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The poll, released Wednesday, includes the opinions of 1,004 adults nationwide and has a margin of error of +/- 3.7%.

The latest results show of the more than 1,000 individuals questioned, 44% support the way the U.S. Supreme Court has handled its job. That's up from September when 40% said they approved but is still down from a year ago when 54% said they approved.

Marquette said approval declined rapidly between July and September of 2021, and then fell further in May when a draft opinion leaked, ultimately leading to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Poll datesApproveDisapproveSkipped/Ref
9/8-15/2066331
7/16-26/2160391
9/7-16/2149501
11/1-10/2154461
1/10-21/2252462
3/14-24/2254451
5/9-19/2244551
7/5-12/2238611
9/7-14/2240600
11/15-22/2244560

When looking at each political party, approval of the high court is much higher among Republicans than among Democrats. Marquette's poll found 70% of Republicans questioned approve of the supreme court's handling of its job. Among Democrats questioned, that number is just 28%.

In the current term, the high court will hear cases on whether race can be considered in college admissions, whether religious beliefs and free speech rights entitle businesses to deny some services to LGBTQ customers, and how states can set the rules for federal elections.

Marquette's full poll results can be found online here.

