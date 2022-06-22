MILWAUKEE — The federal gas tax is about 18 cents a gallon and the state gas tax is about 32 cents, adding up to 50 cents a gallon.

Talk of postponing one or both comes as a new Marquette University Law School poll shows inflation is the number one concern among Wisconsin voters.

At the BP on 8th and Atkinson, the only Black-owned gas station in the state, the price per gallon is under $5.

Jimmy Hart, 70, was filling up his truck again Wednesday. The retired Harnischfeger employee loves to go fishing up north. He is looking for any break he can on gas prices, even if that means postponing the federal gas tax.

"A lot of people are being hurt by the gas prices," Hart said.

Every gallon you put in your tank, you pay 18 cents in a federal gas tax. Under President Joe Biden's new proposal, it would postpone that federal gas tax for three months. He is asking states to do the same with the state gas tax.

The new Marquette poll did not measure the impact of soaring gas prices on the 2022 election, but Poll Director Charles Franklin says you can see it in the inflation concerns. Inflation was the number one voter concern with 75% saying they were "very concerned." It was an even bigger concern among republican voters.

"The gap we are seeing between very high republican concern and more moderate democratic concern isn't because there are republican gas pumps and democratic gas pumps, it's because we see even the objective world of prices through partisan lens," Franklin said.

Back at the gas station, Reginald Lloyd Senior says he is driving less because he is paying more for gas. He is not convinced a three month pause on the federal gas tax is the right move.

"We need something that's going to last permanently," he said. "It's steady going up, up, up. So when he does, and the three months are up, what's going to happen then?"

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip