Sheriff: No escape from Milwaukee County Jail, no danger to the public

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says there has not been an escape from the Milwaukee County Jail Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said in a tweet there is no danger to the public in the area of downtown, Avenues West, or Marquette University. Further information will be available in a media release, the office said.

This comes after Marquette University police said in a tweet earlier Tuesday that an inmate had escaped and was seen in the area of 12th and State in Milwaukee.

Marquette police, citing the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, said the inmate was wearing an orange jumpsuit, a gray sweater and may be armed.

Please be aware that there has not been an escape from the Milwaukee County Jail. There is no associated danger to the public in the area of Downtown, Avenues West, or Marquette University. Further information will be forthcoming via media release. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) May 11, 2021

SAFETY ALERT -MCSO reports escaped prisoner reported near 12/ State. Blk male, orange jumper, gray sweater, may be armed. Call 911 if seen. — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) May 11, 2021

