Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Marquette moms Stephanie Mitchell and Lisa Joplin talk excitement for season opener

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell, and Lisa Joplin, mother of David Joplin, joined TMJ4 News Today to discuss the excitement around the season opener.
BEast Championship Basketball
Posted at 6:45 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 08:03:03-05

The fifth-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team tips off the season Monday night against Northern Illinois.

Some of the biggest Golden Eagles fans may just be two of the players' moms.

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell, and Lisa Joplin, mother of David Joplin, joined TMJ4 News Today to discuss the excitement around the season opener.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device