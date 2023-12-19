Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Marquette moms excited for Tuesday's matchup vs. Providence Friars

Tom and Symone chatted with Stephanie Mitchell and Lisa Joplin, mothers of Stevie Mitchell and David Joplin.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 09:02:02-05

The 6th ranked Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team have a primetime match up Tuesday night.

They'll head to Rhode Island to face off with the Providence Friars. Tip off is at 7:30 on Tuesday night.

We were lucky enough to talk to some of Marquette's biggest fans — who just so happen to be parents of a couple of players.

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell, and Lisa Joplin, mother of David Joplin, joined TMJ4 News Today to discuss the excitement around the game.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device