Marquette moms excited about Saturday morning matchup against Seton Hall.

The Marquette Golden Eagles have a match up Saturday morning against the Seton Hall Pirates. Tip off is at 11:00 AM.

TMJ4 was lucky enough to talk to some of Marquette's biggest fans — who just so happen to be parents of a couple players.

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell got up early to join TMJ4 and talk about the upcoming game.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip