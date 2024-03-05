Marquette men's basketball prepares to face UConn without Tyler Kolek

The Marquette Men's Basketball team has an upcoming match against UConn. They'll play that game without guard Tyler Kolek.

Head Coach Shaka Smart spoke to the media today about how the team is preparing for the end of the season without a key member.

"II think barring a miracle he won't play this week in our last two regular season games. Our next game would be on that Thursday in New York," Smart said. "There is a possibility he will play in that game, but it's not for sure, so it gives us a chance to evaluate him early in that next week, leading up to that game, so the information we shared is what we know

