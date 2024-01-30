Marquette Men's Basketball hopes to keep up winning streak against Villanova Tuesday

The 9th ranked Marquette Golden Eagles Men's Basketball team is on a roll!

They're on a four-game winning streak with a matchup tonight against the Villanova Wildcats.

Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge had a chance to talk to some of the Golden Eagles' biggest fans. They just so happen to be parents to a couple of the players. Stephanie Mitchell is mother to Stevie Mitchell and Lisa Joplin is mother to David Joplin.

You can watch their full interview above.



