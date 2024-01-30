Watch Now
Marquette Men's Basketball hopes to keep up winning streak against Villanova Tuesday

TMJ4 Today's Tom and Symone got to talk to some of Marquette's biggest fans. They just so happen to be parents to a couple of the players.
Posted at 6:52 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 07:52:29-05

The 9th ranked Marquette Golden Eagles Men's Basketball team is on a roll!

They're on a four-game winning streak with a matchup tonight against the Villanova Wildcats.

Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge had a chance to talk to some of the Golden Eagles' biggest fans. They just so happen to be parents to a couple of the players. Stephanie Mitchell is mother to Stevie Mitchell and Lisa Joplin is mother to David Joplin.

