Marquette Law Poll finds 66% of adults support confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court justice

MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette Law School poll shows that majority of the public support the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court justice.

The poll released Wednesday revealed that 66% of the public supports her confirmation. That 66% includes almost all democrats, 29% of Republicans, and about 66% of independents.

Marquette said Jackson is seen as very qualified by 46% of the public, somewhat qualified by 42% of the public, and 12% see her as unqualified.

The law school survey was conducted March 14-24. Marquette interviewed 1,004 adults nationwide and said the poll has a margin of error of 4%. The majority of the interviews were conducted before the confirmation hearings began, but 167 were conducted after they had started.

Jackson's strongest support comes from Black adults, followed by Hispanic respondents, and then white people. According to the poll results, 86% of Black adults support Jackson's confirmation, with 76% of Hispanics in favor, and 59% of white people.

You can read the full poll results on Marquette Law School's website, here.

