Marquette Golden Eagles to face Xavier Musketeers at Fiserv Forum this Weekend

The 7th ranked Marquette Golden Eagles Men's Basketball team will face off with the Xavier Musketeers this weekend at Fiserv Forum.

TMJ4 News Today was joined by a couple of the Golden Eagles' biggest fans. They just so happen to be parents to a couple of players.

Stephanie Mitchell is mother to Stevie Mitchell and Lisa Joplin is mother to David Joplin. They talked with Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge about their sons' chances of beating the Musketeers.

Watch the full interview above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip