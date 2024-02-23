Watch Now
Marquette Golden Eagles to face Xavier Musketeers at Fiserv Forum this Weekend

TMJ4 had a chance to chat with some of Marquette Men's Basketball's biggest fans. They just so happen to be parents to a few of the players.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 07:56:02-05

The 7th ranked Marquette Golden Eagles Men's Basketball team will face off with the Xavier Musketeers this weekend at Fiserv Forum.

Stephanie Mitchell is mother to Stevie Mitchell and Lisa Joplin is mother to David Joplin. They talked with Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge about their sons' chances of beating the Musketeers.

