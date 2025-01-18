Marquette Golden Eagles host Xavier Musketeers Saturday afternoon

Xavier Musketeers (11-7, 3-4 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (15-2, 6-0 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m.

Listen here or keep up with live stats here.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -9.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette plays Xavier after David Joplin scored 30 points in Marquette's 85-83 overtime victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Golden Eagles are 10-0 on their home court. Marquette is 14-2 against opponents over .500.

The Musketeers are 3-4 against conference opponents. Xavier ranks third in the Big East with 16.9 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 4.8.

Marquette makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Xavier has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Jones is averaging 19.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles.

Ryan Conwell is averaging 17.1 points for the Musketeers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

