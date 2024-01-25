Watch Now
Marquette Basketball riding a winning streak as they prepare to face Seton Hall

Ahead of the big game, TMJ4 got the chance to talk to some of Marquette Basketball's biggest fans. They just so happen to be parents to a couple players.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 09:11:22-05

The Marquette Men's Basketball team just had a big win against DePaul.

Now they'll be riding a winning streak as they prepare to face Seton Hall on Saturday.

Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge got the chance to talk to some of the team's biggest fans. They just so happen to be parents to a couple of players.

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell, and Lisa Joplin, mother of David Joplin, joined TMJ4 Today to talk about the match up.

