Marquette Basketball riding a winning streak as they prepare to face Seton Hall

The Marquette Men's Basketball team just had a big win against DePaul.

Now they'll be riding a winning streak as they prepare to face Seton Hall on Saturday.

Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge got the chance to talk to some of the team's biggest fans. They just so happen to be parents to a couple of players.

Stephanie Mitchell, mother of Stevie Mitchell, and Lisa Joplin, mother of David Joplin, joined TMJ4 Today to talk about the match up.

You can watch the entire interview above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip