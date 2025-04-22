Marquette Basketball community raises thousands for longtime employee's cancer treatment

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette basketball community is rallying together to support Barb Kellaher, one of the program's longest-serving employees, who is battling stage four cancer.

Thousands of dollars have been raised to fund cancer treatment for Kellaher, demonstrating the strong bonds formed within the basketball program over her many years of service.

Kellaher has been a fixture in the Marquette basketball organization, dedicating years to supporting the program and its players.

Kellaher's family created a GoFundMe campaignon Monday to raise funds for specialized treatment at a facility that could offer new options. Within just one day, the fundraiser collected over $70,000, with many donations coming from former players and staff of Marquette University men's basketball.

"Just a lot of sorrow. She has a great husband, three daughters, grandkids. It just seems like it happens to the wrong people," said Travis Diener, Marquette basketball alumnus.

Kellaher spent more than 20 years with the team as support staff, eventually rising to the position of Director of Basketball Administration. Throughout her tenure, she became a pillar of support for everyone involved in the program.

"Barb has always been the godmother of Marquette men's basketball. She's been through so many different players, so many different coaches, and one staple throughout the years has been Barb," Diener said. "She was the rock throughout all the changes—was always there."

For Diener, his connection with Kellaher spans years, beginning when he was a student athlete.

"It's been a lot of years with Barb, first as a student athlete years ago—over 20 years ago—and then coming back and kind of coming full circle and spending three years on staff," Diener said.

The tremendous response to the fundraising effort reflects the impact Kellaher has had on the Marquette basketball community.

"It's because she's such a unique and special individual, and what she's going through is kind of touching everyone that has played at Marquette or has dealt with her through men's basketball," Diener said.

Despite the difficult diagnosis, those who know Kellaher best believe in her resilience.

"I think if there's one thing that Barb is, is that she'll never quit," Diener said.

