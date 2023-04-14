Mark Jensen to be sentenced Friday in Kenosha antifreeze death

KENOSHA, Wis. — Mark Jensen is expected to be sentenced Friday in his re-trial, after a jury again found him guilty of killing his wife, Julie Jensen, at their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998.

Back in February, a Kenosha County jury spent more than six hours deliberating before returning a verdict. It was Jensen's second conviction of 1st-degree intentional homicide for Julie's death. In 2008, a jury convicted him after 30 hours of deliberations and he was sentenced to life without parole.

Jensen's sentence was vacated after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled evidence in the first trial violated his rights. The court decided a letter Jensen's wife wrote that incriminated him in the event she was murdered, could not be used by the prosecution in the trial.

In both trials, the state, led by Prosecutor Robert Jambois, claimed that Jensen used antifreeze to slowly poison Julie. The defense argued that Julie Jensen was depressed and took her own life.

Mark Jensen's defense team declined to comment after his conviction.

In regard to the new sentencing, the state is once again seeking life without parole. Jensen is expected in court for the new sentencing at 10 a.m.

