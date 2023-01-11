Mark Jensen re-trial: Day one of new jury trial begins

KENOSHA, Wis. — Wednesday marks day one of the jury trial for Mark Jensen, a Pleasant Prairie man who had a murder conviction against him vacated.

Watch live: Mark Jensen re-trial begins

A Kenosha County jury convicted Mark Jensen of first-degree murder in 2008, for poisoning and killing his wife in 1998.

Nearly two years ago, the state Supreme Court ordered a new trial for Jensen, to not include evidence of a letter his wife gave to a neighbor before she died.

The Kenosha County Court then vacated Mark Jensen's sentence.

He maintains his innocence.

Criminal Defense Attorney Patrick Cafferty closely followed the case. He explains that under the U.S. Constitution, a defendant has the right to question an accuser, which is impossible if the accuser is testifying with a letter and essentially "from the grave."

Still, even without the letter, Cafferty believes the defense has a tough road ahead considering circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution.

