Maria's Pizza re-open for carry-out

MILWAUKEE — The iconic Maria’s Pizza in Milwaukee, which closed its doors in June of 2022, has re-opened just in time for Valentines Day.

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, "industry veterans" Brian Francis and his wife Jenny closed on the property on Aug. 30.

For the first month or so, Maria's will be carry out only.

The menu will be limited to pizzas, garlic bread, and cheesy garlic bread. Carry out starts at 4 p.m.

Maria's on Forest Home is famous for its quirky decor and signature thin-crust rectangle-cut pizzas.

