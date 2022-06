MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mainstay has shut its doors after 65 years in business.

Maria's on Forest Home is famous for its quirky decor and signature thin-crust rectangle cut pizzas. More than a hundred people waited hours in line on Sunday for a chance to get one last slice.

The owners say they hope the closure is only temporary, and that the restaurant can reopen soon under new ownership.

