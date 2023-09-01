Maria's Pizza in Milwaukee to reopen under new owners

MILWAUKEE — The iconic Maria’s Pizza in Milwaukee, which closed its doors in June of 2022, is set to reopen under new owners.

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, "industry veterans" Brian Francis and his wife Jenny closed on the property on Aug. 30. The new owners say they want to reopen the shop as a pizzeria like before.

Francis also owns Mulligan’s Irish Pub & Grill in Franklin.

He says he loves eating Maria's pizza, telling OnMilwaukee, “We love the pizza, love the nostalgia. And we want another generation to be able to come here and enjoy Maria’s just like we have.”

For the first month or so, they are looking to open as carry-out only. Offering customers the full Maria's 'experience' is the goal, though.

"It is our goal to restore this beloved Milwaukee institution and continue the legacy that started back in 1957," according to Francis.

Maria's on Forest Home is famous for its quirky decor and signature thin-crust rectangle-cut pizzas.

The old owners previously said they hope the closure is only temporary, and that the restaurant can reopen soon under new ownership.

