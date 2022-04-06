Margaret Arney is the first Black woman elected to the Wauwatosa Common Council

WAUWATOSA, Wisc. — In the 125 year history of Wauwatosa's Common Council, no person of color has ever been elected to the council.

That all changed Tuesday night after Margaret Arney, who ran unopposed for District 2, secured her seat and made history.

Arney is a proud Rufus King graduate and the President of the Wauwatosa Neighborhood Association Council, as well as Vice Chair of the Equity and Inclusion Commission.

Arney now adds District 2 Alderwoman to her accolades.

According to the United States Census, 844% of Wauwatosa residents are white and 5% of residents identify as Black or African American.

Arney says electing a woman of color to the council is a historic turning point.

"It says the future is now," she said. "We are who we've been waiting for. It's time to step up and embraced the values and realities that we are in."

Arney also says the key issues she will be focusing on is post Covid-19 life and the mental health component to that, as well as equity and inclusion.

