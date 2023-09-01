Marcus Theatres to close three locations in the Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Theatres is closing three of its locations in the Milwaukee area.

In September, Marcus will close its Southgate location in Milwaukee, Showtime in Franklin, and Saukville cinemas.

The last day for Southgate will be Tuesday, Sept. 5. Showtime and Saukville will cease operations on Sunday, Sept.. 17.

Marcus Theatres said in a statement in part on Friday, "We routinely reviewed the amenities at our theatre locations to provide the best moviegoing experience and determined that our customers at these locations are better served by the more expansive amenities at other nearby Marcus Theatres."

Marcus BistroPlex Southridge in Greendale and Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek are in close proximity to the Southgate location. For those who go to the Showtime location, Marcus BistroPlex Southridge and Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin are the closest. Meanwhile, for Saukville moviegoers, Marcus encourages customers to head to its North Shore Cinema in Mequon and Menomonee Falls Cinema.

