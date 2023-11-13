Marcus Corporation to open new headquarters in Milwaukee in 2024

MILWAUKEE — The Marcus Corporation announced Monday it will be relocating and expanding its corporate and divisional headquarters to Milwaukee in 2024.

The move to the Associated Bank River Center, 111 East Kilbourn Ave., will be in late spring or early summer 2024.

“For more than 70 years, The Marcus Corporation has called downtown Milwaukee home,” said Gregory S. Marcus, chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. “Through our businesses, our philanthropy, our community service, and our workplace, we remain deeply committed to contributing to the vibrancy of our hometown. We like to say we are in the ‘people getting together’ business. I’m thrilled our new offices will do just that for our associates as we work to build great careers and make a difference for those we serve.”

The new 52,000-square-foot office space is nearby to Marcus Hotels & Resorts' Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel. It will feature a 100+ person state-of-the-art conference facility, a tech lounge, a health club, and an Associated Bank branch.

About 200 Marcus Corporation, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, and Marcus Theatres corporate associates will be based at the location.

“After six years of thoughtful renovation and investment, the Associated Bank River Center today brings together leading Milwaukee arts, finance, business, cuisine and tourism communities under one roof,” said Andy Harmening, president and CEO of Associated Bank. “Like The Marcus Corporation, we have been doing business in Milwaukee for decades, and we are continuing to deepen our investment in this city more and more. With the River Center, we wanted to provide a gathering space that intersects work, play and stay for locals and visitors alike in the heart of downtown. As a result, we’re delighted to welcome The Marcus Corporation and its employees to our world-class facility.”

According to Marcus Corporation, the relocation follows the prior owner's sale of the 100 East building, as well as the buyer's planned conversion of the building from office to residential.

